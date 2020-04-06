New Restrictions At Local Supermarket To Cutdown Contact

One Coffs Harbour supermarket has taken further measures to cutdown contact with customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers at Coles in Harbour Drive will experience changes when they visit the store.

The public are now being guided to enter through the front doors at the street entry, with all customers made to exit via the travelator down to the underground carpark.

The latest measures will avoid contact with customers and staff, using one way access.

Supermarket staff are monitoring all entry ways to assist customers.