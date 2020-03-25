New Restrictions On Funerals Explained

New social distancing measures have been announced by Federal Government in response to the Covid19 outbreak.

The rules mean that the capacity for funeral ceremonies has been drastically reduced to just 10 people be allowed into the ceremony.

For the majority this is going to be a big inconvenience, but a move that is necessary to slow down the spread of a devastating virus.

Local funeral operator and WA president of the Australian Funeral Directors Association, Dianne Tinetti spoke about what the new rules meant for ceremonies going forward and what alternatives will be put in place.