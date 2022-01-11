New Restrictions To Be Introduced As Hospitalisations Continue To Rise

Victoria has recorded 40,127 new Covid cases overnight as the state’s number of hospitalisations continue to increase.

There have been 946 people hospitalised with the virus, 112 people are currently in ICU and 31 people are on ventilators.

This is a significant hike from the 861 patients recorded only yesterday, with the past fortnight reflecting an overall increase of 549 patients.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that while hospitalisations are increasing, the number of people becoming critically ill from the virus is still at the lower end of the scale.

This brings the total number of active cases in Victoria to 209,715 with the real number expected to be much higher.

Of the latest numbers, 18,434 were positive home rapid antigen tests, while the rest were discovered through PCR testing.

As the numbers in Victoria continue to rise, more people are lining up for their booster shots with the state now showing 18 percent of people have all three jabs.

From midnight tonight, the third jab will become mandatory for certain workers including aged care, health care, disability, prisons, emergency services, food distribution and quarantine hotels.

Other restrictions will also be enforced state-wide including the closure of all indoor dancefloors and restrictions for those visiting aged care facilities and hospitals.

The new restrictions will be introduced in a bid to alleviate some of the stress on essential services including food distribution which has seen a major shortage of food throughout supermarkets nationwide.

The new restrictions will allow food and drink manufacturers to opt out of close contact isolation requirements in order to return to work.

A worker will only be eligible for this exemption if they are asymptomatic and continue to return negative RAT tests for a minimum of five days.

