New Restrictions To Be Reviewed As Dancing Makes A Return

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens is set to reveal a surprise overruling of SA Health advice by allowing the return of dancing and outdoor drinking at licensed venues.

The new rules coming into play Thursday will see any vaccinated South Aussies gather on a private event dance floor (up to 50 people).

Business and community leaders have come together to provide a review of all other current legalities, citing the state's lack of community transmission. Taken from The Advertiser, rules to come under review include:

STANDING up drinking of alcohol indoors at pubs and clubs not just outside in areas such as beer gardens; BOOSTING event caps from a current 150 limit; INCREASING home gatherings from 20 people including those living at the residence; EASING of mask use; PROVIDING “certainty” about what rules will be imposed once the state reaches 80 per cent vaccination targets.

Mr Stevens said all rules are reviewed each week, determining the process.

Property Council SA executive director, Daniel Gannon said authorities can aim for protecting both the economy and the overall public health.

“If we continue to roll up our sleeves to get vaccinated, consciously use QR readers, and get tested when symptomatic, then we should be adjusting our restrictions proportionally,” Gannon said.

In their vaccination rollout, the state currently has reached 45.3 per cent of fully vaccinated adults - with close to two-thirds to have received one dose.

