New Round Of Entrepreneurs Begin SmartHub’s Second Turbo-Traction Lab

A new cohort of start-up founders have begun their journey to launching a global business in only 80 days at SmartHub’s second Turbo-Traction Lab.

The Turbo-Traction Lab program is thanks to a $500,000 Federal Government incubator grant, $116,000 from Council plus in-kind support worth $77,000, and a generous contribution of $77,000 from Rocky born tech entrepreneur Bevan Slattery.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow visited SmartHub today to meet the new round of founders ready to bootstrap their business.

“It was fantastic to meet these entrepreneurs, and to hear the exciting ideas set to go global thanks to the Australian Government’s $23 million Incubator Support initiative,” said Ms Landry.

“Not only is Turbo-Traction Lab providing unbelievable opportunities for entrepreneurs based in the Rockhampton Region, it has also attracted participants from across the country.

“Half of the 30 participants in this second cohort have come here specifically for this program, including founders from Brisbane, New South Wales, and Victoria.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that the founders who took part in Turbo-Traction Lab 1 have helped prove the value of the program, and she is looking forward to seeing Lab 2 participants reach new heights.

“While part-time participants are still completing Lab 1, we have already seen start-ups launch and grow their products, participate in trade shows, forge relationships with industry bodies, and earn international stockists,” said Mayor Strelow.

“Turbo-Traction Lab 1 has helped to establish the Rockhampton Region as a place that fosters innovation, which is a reputation we are sure to build on in Lab 2.

“Our new round of founders and business owners have some truly innovative plans across a range of industries including engineering, farming, genealogy, coaching, careers, wellness, fashion, fitness, health, and the share economy.

“I am excited to see their plans come to fruition under the guidance of our entrepreneur in residence, Daniel Johnsen, and an incredible line-up of world-class experts.

“Applications for Lab 3 are open, so, if you’re interested in launching your business idea start thinking about your application now!”

For more information contact the SmartHub on 4936 8444 or Smarthub@rrc.qld.gov.au

Alternatively, you can head over to Council’s website: https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/ForBusiness/SmartHub-Rockhampton/Turbo-Traction-Lab-Program