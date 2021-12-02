New Rules Await As Tasmania Falls Short Of Summer Milestone

New rules will kick in for fully vaccinated Tasmanians on Monday, with a return to the dancefloor and stand up drinking at pubs.

Premier Peter Gutwein gave a stern warning to the unvaccinated population, saying "the world changes next week".

You'll only be able to dance and drink standing up in pubs/clubs if you are double dosed.

The apple isle reportedly fell short of the 90% target, two weeks before the state reopens the borders.

The Premier said back in September that he aimed for 90% of Tasmania's residents aged 16 and over to be fully jabbed by day one of Summer.

Data shows Tasmania have a fully vaccinated rate of 87%.

Gutwein has urged anyone who is yet to receive one, or hasn't followed up their second dose appointment to do so in the coming weeks prior to the state's reopening.

"At the moment in terms of over 16s, more than 94 per cent of people have had a first dose and 87.5% have had a second," Gutwein said.

"93% of over 12-year-olds have had a first dose and 86 per cent have had the second.

"If you turn up between now and December 15th we will have a full vaccination rate of 91 per cent.

"I want to implore people to turn up. You've crossed the line, you've had the first jab. You need to turn up to get that second dose."

