New Rules For Royal Adelaide Showgoers To Stop Foot And Mouth Disease

This year’s Royal Adelaide Show will be a little different with a safety crackdown to stop the threat of foot and mouth disease.

In order to help reduce the risk of an outbreak, showgoers will not be permitted to touch the animals, while virus-fighting citric acid welcome mats will be laid out at every entrance.

If a FMD outbreak occurred in Australia it could cripple the nations livestock industries as well as shut down export markets and require the slaughter of animals.

Primary Industries and Regions SA chief vet Mary Carr urges visitors to wear freshly washed clothes and clean shoes in order to keep the deadly disease out of South Australia.

“The risk is extremely, extremely low but we think it’s a really good opportunity to educate the public … and every little bit helps,” she said.

Furthermore, Jordan Philp, the Shows marketing manager said the show is taking precautionary measures “very seriously”.

“I think it’s important to remind people that foot and mouth is not in Australia, and these are just precautionary measures … it’s something that we take very seriously,” she told The Advertiser.

Ms Philp confirmed that all animals would be checked by a vet and monitored throughout the event.

“It’s something that we always take really seriously, we know it’s peoples’ livelihoods,” she said.

The Royal Show runs from September 3–11. Tickets can be purchased at www.theshow.com.au

