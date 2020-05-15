Have you noticed the new Shepparton Art Museum taking shape?

The giant cube, being built by Greater Shepparton City Council at Victoria Park Lake, now features façade panels which form the exterior skin of the building is a significant milestone for the project.

Over the last week we have seen the start of the installation of the final external finish of the building with the north facing façade of metallic mid-grey punched metal being installed.

The four sides of the building are L-shaped plates, each of different heights that make up the building’s vertical façades and canopy. The façade on each side of the building is of a different metallic finish; low sheen zinc to the southern approach; matt soft charcoal above the entry to SAM on Wyndham Street; metallic mid-grey facing the park; and rich ochre-red corten steel facing the lake and river plain.

The installation of the four facades should be completed over the next few months according to Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare.

“It’s pretty exciting to see the facades being installed,” he said. “This is the step that marks a major milestone for external works and is important for the construction program as it allows the interior fit out to be completed. We look forward to seeing the façade completed on all four sides. The initial panels on the north façade give us a glimpse of the finished look of the building.”

The new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) is a five-storey building housing the Museum, Visitor Centre, and the Kaiela Art Gallery and Studio.

The 5,300m2 building also houses a café and event space, with a viewing deck and terrace on the fourth floor.

