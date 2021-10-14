New Solar Panel Station Slated To Create 350 New Jobs

A new solar panel station in Central Queensland aims to generate over 300 jobs for regional workers.

Edify Energy is the company developing a new $500 million solar powered station near Rockhampton, with a proposed start date in early January.

The company expects construction work to be completed in December next year, an Edify Energy spokesperson said the dates are rough estimates.

“We are proceeding with pre-construction activities, although no accurate project start dates can be provided at this time,” an Edify Energy spokeswoman said.

The project is slated for Central Queensland, 75km south of Rockhampton and 40km north of Biloela.

Reports the energy station will stretch across approximately 1800 hectares of cleared land.

Local contractors will make up at least 300 new jobs on the Smoky Creek Solar Farm.

The farm station aims to generate up to 1,194,000 MWh per annum of renewable energy - providing green, clean power to more than 206,000 homes.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.