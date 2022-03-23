New South Australian Cabinet To Be Announced Thursday

The full SA cabinet brought in by new Premier Peter Malinauskas will be unveiled on Thursday, after Labor's decisive state election win.

The new Premier was sworn in to begin the week, along with Susan Close as deputy and Stephen Mullighan as the state's new treasurer.

As the new ministry takes over, Malinauskas also confirmed Chris Picton would step in as health minister, a critical role tasked with fixing the state's ramping crisis. Picton was alongside the new Premier earlier this week, as he outlined a new framework for the state's pandemic response. Post Malinauskas said some new faces will join a cohort of his readymade frontbench squad. "We've been working incredibly hard to ensure it's the best cabinet that my government can offer," the premier said. "There will be some changes, they won't be major, but there will be some changes to both portfolios and personnel." - SA Premier Peter Malinauskas It comes as the vote counting continues following the election day last Saturday, with Labor holding a decisive lead of 26 seats across the 47 seat House Assembly.

