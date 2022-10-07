New South Wales Braces For Weekend Deluge And Flooding

More than 60 flood warnings are in place across New South Wales, as residents brace for more wild weather.

Although Sydney is forecast to get the worst of the weather, widespread showers are expected from the mid-north coast to the southern end of the state.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The weather bureau has warned of a widespread risk of significant riverine flooding, particularly for inland and coastal catchments including the Gwydir, Namoi, Macquarie and Belubula rivers, Mandagery Creek, the Lachlan and Bogan rivers, Colo River, Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter rivers.

While major flooding is occurring along the Macquarie, Darling, Culgoa and Lachlan rivers.

Damaging winds are also expected throughout the Sydney metropolitan area and the Illawarra coast on Saturday and Sunday, with winds of 60-70km/h and peak gusts of more than 90km/h.

Meantime brave campers at the iconic Bathurst 1000 have been warned of wet, stormy, and potentially dangerous conditions, with up to 100mm of rainfall predicted across Mount Panorama over the weekend.

SES Operation Readiness Officer Joshua Clark said there are crews stationed all over the state, ready to respond.

"This weather event has the potential to bring some significant heavy rainfall, and as a result NSW SES and our partner agencies have provided and prepositioned resources right across inland." - SES Officer Joshua Clark

If assistance is required call the SES on 132 500 or triple 0 in an emergency.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.