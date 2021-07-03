New South Wales Covid Number Expected To Rise

New South Wales residents are on edge as they wait for the announcement of new Covid numbers which are expected to continue rising.

As of yesterday, 31 new cases were announced with 13 of these cases believed to be active within the community while infectious.

As a result, Covid tracing efforts were ramped up which lead to the discovery of more Covid exposure sites over night including a Japanese restaurant, two Woolworths, a post office, a spa as well as a bus route.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The announcement of these new Covid exposure site follows concerns from the Government that residents have not been taking stay at home order seriously enough and have put themselves and others at risk.

As a result, the state is entering yet another 'critical phase' which could have an impact on whether the lockdown restrictions will remain in place.

As contact tracing efforts continue, NSW Health have issued alerts to multiple other venues who have come into contact with the infectious cases.

A press conference will take place at 11AM this morning with updates on lockdown restrictions and Covid numbers.

New information will be published as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.