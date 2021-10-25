New South Wales Covid Numbers Continue To Stabilise

One week since lockdown ended

Article heading image for New South Wales Covid Numbers Continue To Stabilise

New South Wales has recorded 294 new Covid cases until 8 pm last night. Sadly, four people have died. 

There are 474 people in hospital with 116 in ICU. 

New South Wales' vaccination rates continue to climb: 93% of the eligible population have received 1 dose while 84.8% are fully vaccinated. 

Sydney spent big on hair and retail services in the first week out of lockdown. Hairdressers saw a 220% increase in business compared to pre lockdown figures and retail was up 150%. 

Triple M Newsroom

25 October 2021

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

