New South Wales Records 919 New Infections Whilst 6 Million Vaccinations Is Reached

New South Wales has recorded 919 new infections in the last 24 hours out of 149,252 tests, including two deaths.

A mother of three in her 30s tragically died in her Western Sydney home announced yesterday while an 80-year-old man is the third death linked to the outbreak at Greenwood Aged Care facility in Normanhurst.

A hundred and six cases were in isolation during their infectious period, 18 were in isolation for part of their infection and 37 were infectious in the community. The isolation status for the remaining 758 cases is still under investigation.

“The suburbs of concern in Greater Sydney and Western Sydney remain Guildford, Auburn, Merrylands, Greystanes, Granville, Punchbowl, Yagoona, Blacktown and surrounding suburbs. We really urge everybody in those communities to stay home.” - NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Meanwhile, the states hospital system is under strain with 645 people now hospitalised including 113 in ICU and 40 of which require a ventilator.

There's a question mark around whether the regional NSW lockdown will be extended.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said a decision will be made on that by Saturday revealing that numbers in the Central West are not improving.

"The far west, Hunter and New England even though under control still has cases," he said.

In some positive developments, new freedoms are being promised to those who are fully vaccinated come September. A crisis cabinet meeting is underway to discuss the finer details now that NSW has reached its six million vaccination milestone. It’s likely nail salons and hairdressers will be among the first retailers to open back up.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she looks forward to making an announcement on it come Thursday or Friday.

