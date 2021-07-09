New South Wales Records Biggest Spike With 44 Covid Cases

The New South Wales Premier is urging people to get Vaccinated amid fears of the state's escalating Covid crisis.

The call to arms comes as the state records a further 44 Covid cases announced on Friday, with 29 of those infectious in the community.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian raised concerns that the state's vaccination rate of 9 per cent is too low.

"Unless there is a dramatic change, unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the numbers, I can’t see how we'll be in a position to ease restrictions next week and that is why all of us need to work together"

Clearly on edge, Ms Berejiklian affirmed at Fridays's Covid Conference that "we cannot live with this virus".

"New South Wales is facing the biggest challenge we have faced since the pandemic started" - Gladys Berejiklian

Restrictions on Friday tightened even further around the Greater Sydney region with only two people from different households allowed to exercise outdoors within 10km of where they live, while funerals have been capped at 10 people from Sunday.

Here’s the essentials:

Outdoor exercise: two people at a time, down from 10

You can only exercise within your local government area, or within 10km of where you live

No carpooling outside household

Browsing in shops is not allowed, essential shopping only

From Sunday, funerals back down to 10 attendees

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.