New South Wales Residents Allowed Into NT Before Christmas

The Northern Territory will welcome fully vaccinated interstate travellers into their state from December 20.

Quarantine rules will not be required, however travellers must provide a series of negative results upon arrival.

Western Australia will remain the only state permitted to travel, as Northern Territory grip hold of the current outbreak.

The NT's Chief Minister Michael Gunner confirmed the major change to the state's roadmap.

"This is based on the evidence that we can't completely eliminate covid from the community, it is not reproducing at a rate or in a way that will cause substantial concern," Gunner said.

Unvaccinated travellers will only be allowed into NT if they are returning Territorians, receive an exemption or under the age of 12.

"The key question will not be where you have come from but whether you are fully vaccinated or not".

The Territory recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

New South Wales recorded 420 cases of COVID-19 as of 8pm Wednesday night.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.