New Stats Highlight Health Crisis in Central Queensland

The Palaszczuk government is under the microscope, after fresh elective surgery data from Queensland Health shows more patients are waiting longer for treatment than clinically recommended.

In Mackay, about 17% of patients aren't seen within the recommended timeframe.

While it's even worse in Rockhampton, with the numbers sitting at 19%.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates says that's proof the state government's lost control of the health system.

"Labor is losing control of the health system, as a nurse and former hospital administrators I know how frustrating it is to our frontline staff, who are under-resourced and underappreciated by this State Government.”

The Minister added that the LNP had the health system at front and centre of concerns.

“The LNP is on a crusade to heal the health system and we won’t stop fighting for a world-class health system for all Queenslanders.”

Wait times for elective surgery have increased in most areas across the country, due to disruptions in the health system.

