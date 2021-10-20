New ‘Stay & Rediscover’ Vouchers Promise To Boost NSW Tourism

NSW residents aged over 18 will receive a $50 “Stay and Rediscover” voucher to use towards accommodation during 2022 in a bid to boost the state’s tourism sector.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the scheme on Wednesday morning as a part of a $500 plus million investment to “drive tourism opportunities right across the state”.

“With international borders closed, it has been incredibly challenging for accommodation, for tourism operators,” the Premier commented.

“What we are doing is getting in front ... we know that the borders will be open, and we want to be ahead of the curve.”

Like the state's Dine and Discover program, the promotion is a part of a larger tourism and events support package, allowing residents to receive $50 off accommodation including hotels, caravan parks and camping grounds.

Mr Perrottet declared that he wants NSW to be the country's forerunner as borders reopen, ensuing economic success across the state's tourism and events sectors.

The program currently being piloted, will be launched in March next year via the Service NSW app.

