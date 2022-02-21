New String Of Restrictions Introduced As Border Reopening Approaches

Western Australia's hard border is expected to come down in 10 days, as triple-dosed visitors prepare to fly into Perth amid new restrictions.

Ahead of the reopening, several restrictions have returned which apply to the entire state.

The changes include and indoor mask mandate for all Western Aussies (including regional), and a reintroduction of gathering limits.

Residents may only have 30 visitors at their homes, with 200 permitted at private outdoor gatherings.

The one person per 2-square metre rule is in play for pubs, gyms and all hospitality venues.

Also taking effect from Monday onwards, cinemas, theatres and stadiums will operate at a 75 per cent capacity limit.

Hospitals and aged care homes have a visitor limit of four people per day for all patients.

For many, the March 3 border reopening can't come soon enough. Premier Mark McGowan announced the changes last week, conceding "the virus is already here and we cannot stop its spread".

"March 3 will be a step forward for Western Australia, a safe step forward, taken at the right time, in the right way, for the right reasons," Mr McGowan said.

"There comes a point where the border is redundant, because we'll already have the growth of cases here, having the border is no longer effective."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.