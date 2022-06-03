New Study Reveals Sniffer Dogs Are Better At Detecting Covid Than RATs

Trained sniffer dogs have the nose on detecting Covid infections more effectively than RAT or PCR tests, according to a new study.

Research published on Wednesday by the peer reviewed Plos One journal revealed that dogs were better at detecting the presence of Covid in both symptomatic and asymptomatic people than current testing methods.

The study, involving a group of 335 people, found trained dogs were able to detect 97% of symptomatic cases and almost 100% of asymptomatic cases.

“The dog doesn’t lie,” Professor Dominique Grandjean from the Alfort National Veterinary School in France and a study author, told Science News.

Outperforming rapid antigen test, the authors of the French study believe dogs could soon be used to detect Covid in mass screening settings such as airports and sporting events.

A well-established reputation for helping law enforcement find bodies, illicit drugs, firearms, and explosives, it seems man’s best friend is now also a potential in healthcare.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7 ,092

,092 Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 275 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 729

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 81 / 1

Queensland

New cases: 3,790

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 305 / 3

New South Wales

New cases: 7,412

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,254 / 34

Victoria

New cases: 9,583

Covid-related deaths: 22

Hospital and ICU admissions: 514 / 29

South Australia

New cases: 2,468

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 232 / 10

Tasmania

New cases: 725

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,232

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 390 / 8

