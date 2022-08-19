New Study Reveals Troubling Number Of Aussies Who Are Misdiagnosed

Recent research has presented a troubling number of Australians who have been misdiagnosed at the hands of their trusted GPs.

It has been estimated that approximately 140,000 people have their health issues misdiagnosed in Australia every year with around 4,000 of those cases resulting in death.

The Briefing team are joined by ANU’s Institute for Communication in Health Care senior researcher Maria Dahm who breaks down a recent study which exposes why Australians are being misdiagnosed.

Maria reveals why misdiagnosis often comes as a result of doctors failing to listen to their patients and offers some tips to help to prevent misdiagnosis.

“…Interruptions happen so often. Really in the first 18 to 11 seconds. Over the past 40 years, studies have looked at that,” she said.

“In 1984 it was 18 seconds that you get to talk until the doctor interrupted for the first time. In 2019 it was 11 seconds, like do you know how short that is?” she said.

The Briefing team also hear from an Aussie woman who tells us all about her struggles after being misdiagnosed by her GP, why she believes the misdiagnosis occurred and how this has impacted her life.

Tune into the full podcast below…

