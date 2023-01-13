New System Will Allow Victims Of Sexual Abuse In NSW To Report Online

A new initiative in NSW will allow victims of sexual assault to report the crime through an online portal.

The new system will replace the Sexual Assault Reporting Option (SARO) which has been in place for the past 12 years.

SARO required victims to download, print and fill out a 14-page document in place of an in-person interview with a police officer.

The new system will allow victims to submit a form online in 12 different languages, with the option to include images and screenshots.

Victims can choose to submit the form without the instigating a formal investigation or they can opt for a follow-up from police officers.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the new process will hopefully ease some of the stress caused by the legal process following the assault.

"For many victim-survivors, a police investigation and court process are the farthest thing from their mind and often they feel further traumatised through the process," she said.

"We understand and recognise that a successful prosecution is not always the desired outcome or the only measure of success."

Commissioner Webb said police hope the new system help to encourage more victims to report their assaults.

The new system can only be used by adults to report abuse.

