New Team For GSFLW

2020 looms as a watershed year with the Denmark Walpole Magpies joining the Great Southern Football League Women’s competition for the new season.

The driving force behind the formation of the new Magpies women’s team was Denmark personal trainer Amber Jeeves, who called out for like-minded women via a post on Facebook and was inundated with recruits.

“I was super keen to get a women’s team up and running for Denmark Walpole and it was great to have so many women want to play.

We’ve had heaps of training sessions and a couple of scratch matches and it has been great fun, but we can’t wait for the season to start” Jeeves said.

Through joint discussions it was decided that the women’s team would become part of the existing Denmark Walpole Football Club which currently has a men’s team in the GSFL.

The committee of the DWFC was delighted for the women’s team to join the club, and to provide support in all areas of running a team in the competition.

“We had no hesitation in welcoming the women’s team to the club.

Football is a part of the fabric of our community and a women’s team provides an opportunity for wider engagement, and obviously an opportunity for women to play and develop as footballers."DWFC President Kim Barrow said.

The Magpies first home game is at McLean Oval on Friday 7th February against Mount Barker Bulls.

Amber and the committee decided to make this game a fund raiser and are expecting to get a big turnout to the game.

Entry will be by gold coin donation with all proceeds to the Red Cross Bush Fire Appeal.