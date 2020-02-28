New Toilet Block For City Park & Community Stage At Community Gardens

An $800K grant from the Stronger Country Communities Fund will allow a long-awaited toilet block at City Park and a large community stage in the Burley Griffin Community Gardens to be constructed.

The stage will be built within the existing Gardens, located in the natural 'amphitheatre', while City Park will have the toilet block constructed adjacent to the existing barbecues and toddler playground.

Griffith Mayor, Councillor John Dal Broi said the construction of a community stage will increase outdoor events for the area.

“We were very fortunate to receive funding to add a stage to Memorial Gardens in Griffith, which was officially opened in September last year and has been very well utilised since,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

“To be able to construct a second larger community stage and have it centrally located in the Burley Griffin Community Gardens will enable event organisers to host a range of outdoor events for Griffith. With a beautiful backdrop of the canal, and spectacular gardens surrounding the venue, it will be a great place to enjoy a range of live acts in the outdoors.”

In addition to the funding from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund, a further $100,000 has been bequeathed to Council by the late Mr Stuart McWilliam for the embellishments to the community stage.

Across the bridge to City Park, plans to construct a toilet block are underway.

“Having an easily accessible toilet block constructed at this very busy park will make it safer for parents, carers and children,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

Council invites you to attend an information session regarding the Community Gardens and City Park projects on Thursday 5 March, 5.30pm-7pm.

“Council welcomes the input and feedback of the community, and while we have heavily consulted with key stakeholders, would like to hear from our residents,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: