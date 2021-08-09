New Trails For A Camp That Helps Transition Veterans Back Into Civilian Life

A brand new Oasis Townsville adventure camp started on Monday August 9, in Paluma, for veterans transitioning back into non-combatant life.

For our veterans who risk their lives for our country, readjusting back to civilian life can be extremely challenging.

Veteran Adventure Camp Townsville:

The Oasis Townsville is a charitable organisation that supports the transition of service personal from the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Oasis Townsville have just started their new five, three night camp to help support these veterans, through fostering positive connections and establishing alternative forms of exercise.

Activities include hikes in the rainforest, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing and rope courses.

Participants will also be given opportunities to engage in deep conversations with people who are going through similar challenges.

The camp was fully booked out and if successful, will pave the way for future camps.

