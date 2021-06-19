New Travel Declaration System Introduced For Travellers Entering Queensland

With new hotspots popping up around the country, Queensland has activated a border travel declaration system overnight in an attempt to deter border hoppers.

This means that as of 1AM on Saturday, 19th of June, anyone travelling into QLD from out of state including New Zealand travellers, will be required to fill out a Queensland Travel Declaration.

Any travellers coming from Covid-19 hotspots which so far includes Victoria and New South Wales, will be required to fill out a Queensland border declaration pass.

The news comes after Queensland Health found people had been breaching border restrictions and driving from VIC into QLD through NSW.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

Travellers coming from out of state are required to fill out a travel declaration form within the allocated 72 hour period before they enter QLD, which will then be valid for up to 14 days.

Police will be continuing random checks of vehicle entering QLD while increasing Police present at QLD airports to ensure travellers attempting to enter the state are complying with current travel requirements.

The new requirements will enable Queensland Health to perform contact tracing efficiently with faster access to information.

For those living within NSW and QLD border zones, an exemption will be issued to residents who have been within the border zone over the past 14 days. These residents will not require a Border Declaration Pass or a Queensland Travel Declaration.

Anyone who attempts to breach these recently instated Covid-19 border restrictions will be subject to a Penalty Infringement Notice of $1,334.

If you have plans to travel in the coming days follow the link to fill our a Queensland Border Declaration here.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.