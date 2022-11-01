New Warnings To Target Potential Harms Of Online Gambling

Online gamblers will be told “chances are you’re about to lose” as the federal government announces a new set of messages portraying the dangers of online gambling.

The new messages will replace the current “gamble responsibly” warning in online gambling companies’ advertisements.

Any advertisements published via TV, radio, apps, digital or print advertising, social media, and websites will need to be accompanied with new taglines including:

Chances are you’re about to lose.

Is this a bet you really want to place?

What’s gambling really costing you?

What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.

Imagine what you could be buying instead.

You win some. You lose more.

What are you really gambling with?

The new set of rules in the National Consumer Protection Framework will be announced later today by Minister of Social Services Amanda Rishworth.

“Online wagering is fast becoming an increasing source of gambling and an increasing source of loss for people,” Rishworth said.

“We have consulted widely and, importantly, we have used evidence to inform these taglines.”

The new taglines come after behavioural research by the Federal Government and the recent opening of a parliamentary inquiry into online gambling and gambling harm, which will examine existing consumer protections, counselling and support services, education programs, and regulation and licensing schemes.

