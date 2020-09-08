New Westend Oval Sporting Infrastructure Will Require The Removal Of 30 Large Pine And Gum Trees

A total of 30 large trees at Westend Oval will be removed in the coming weeks in order to allow the development of a new sporting infrastructure.

The construction work will add 5 indoor basketball courts, 7 all-weather netball courts, a new synthetic athletics track with new lighting, a new synthetic turf hockey pitch, and a new grandstand.

Griffith City Council’s Director Business, Cultural and Financial Services, Mr Max Turner said while the removal is an unfortunate loss, it's essential to the project moving ahead, adding:

“This work is required to facilitate the development of the new sporting facilities at Westend Oval as all trees are infringing on building zones. As part of the development and landscape plan, as many of the removed trees as possible will be replaced to offset the loss of these trees.”

The removals include 15 pines and 15 gum trees. An additional 39 small to medium sized melaleuca trees will also be removed.

This is scheduled to take place over the next 4-6 weeks.

