New Women's Change Rooms Set For HBL Footy Club

Premier Mark McGowan announced yesterday a $75,000 contribution towards women's only change rooms at the Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Football Club.

The new change rooms reflect the growth of the South West Football League Women's competition, which was introduced in 2017.

The funding will provide the club with its first dedicated women's change room, with money for the $225,000 project also coming from the Shire of Harvey, the Alcoa Sustainability Fund and HBL Football Club.

The McGowan government fully supports the effort of the HBL football club in encouraging women in the sport.

"Providing dedicated change rooms will encourage more women and girls to get involved in local football, ensuring the league’s early success is supported and the club can continue to deliver positive physical and mental health benefits to the community,” Premier McGowan said.

Sports and recreation minister Mick Murray acknowledges how regional football clubs serve their communities and promote change.

“Country footy clubs like HBL have always provided an important hub for their communities, and with the growth of the women’s game we need to ensure we are catering for everyone who wants to pull on the boots

“This project gives the HBL women’s side a dedicated home base from which they can build on their early success and continue to grow local participation,” Minister Murray said.

