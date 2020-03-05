New year... new Northern Rays- the club are keen to see our Far North talent this weekend.

There's still time to sign up for this years Northern Rays trials.

The club are rebuilding themselves after fighting to find sponsorship and backing in last years competition.

Chair Michael Brennan says new coach Gail Parata has also breathed new life into the club.

The former Silver Ferns defender bringing some international flair to the side.

We caught up with Michael who talks us through the year ahead and how many people they're expecting on Saturday.

There's still time to get your name down if you can get to Townsville this weekend- just make contact with the club HERE.