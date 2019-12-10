New Year's Eve Picnic And Fireworks In Albany

Join in the City of Albany's New Year’s Eve Picnic & Fireworks presented by Live_Lighter to celebrate 2019 and welcome in 2020.

There will be a huge line up of live local performers from 5 pm through to midnight at Albany Peace Park.

Bring along your friends and family to enjoy the live music, two fireworks displays at 9 pm and midnight, lawn games, and a selection of food and coffee vendors.

Please plan ahead as road closures will be in place from 4 pm to allow for everyone to enjoy this event safely. For more information, visit our website https://www.albany.wa.gov.au/facilities/events/new-years-eve.aspx

The New Year's Eve Picnic and Fireworks presented by Live_Lighter is proudly sponsored by Healthway, Lotterywest, Southern Ports, Albany Advertiser and Triple M Albany

