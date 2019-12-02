New Years Ever At Gosford Waterfront!

Bring in the New Year with a night full of celebrations with the stunning backdrop of Gosford Waterfront. Join us for a night of family entertainment, delicious food, great music and finish the night with the iconic fireworks display at 9:15pm. Enjoy live music by Rebecca Johnson Band, Jellyfish and Sunset Vibes, plus roving entertainment like The Twister Ride, craft activities, showbags, market stalls and more!

Join Triple M announcer Bob as he broadcasts live from 3-6pm. This event is alcohol free and safe for the whole family.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations on Gosford Waterfront – Proudly presented by Central Coast Council.

Road closures on the night will include:

Vaughan Ave between Mann Street and Dane Drive closed 6pm-11pm

Dane Drive between Donnison Street and Georgiana Terrace closed 4pm-11pm

Georgiana Terrace between Baker Street and Dane Drive closed 6pm-11pm

The Central Coast Highway between Hely Street and Masons Parade (including Brian McGowan Bridge & Alfred Higgs Place) closed 6pm-11pm

What: New Years Eve At Gosford Waterfront

When: 31st December - from 3pm till late

Where: Gosford City Park, Dane Drive, Gosford

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play