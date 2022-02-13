New Zealand Cases Almost Double Amid Anti-Vaccine Protests

Infections continue to escalate across the ditch as New Zealand records 810 new Covid cases on Sunday, almost double the numbers from the day before.

The sharp increase in cases suggests that New Zealand is hitting its exponential growth curve.

"The sharp increase in new cases today is another reminder that, as expected, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is now spreading in our communities as we have seen in other countries," a written statement from the Ministry of Health said.

"Our expectation is that cases will continue to increase over the coming weeks and we’re asking people to do all they can to slow the spread of the virus and protect themselves and their whānau [families]."

There are currently no patients in ICU.

Meanwhile, a small number of our Kiwi friends also took to protesting outside their respective parliament house on Saturday rallying against vaccination mandates with protesters blocking roads and disrupting the nations capitals.

While about 10,000 protesters descended on Canberra's major showgrounds in Australia's capitol territory, hundreds of protesters gathered near the distinctive "Beehive" parliament in Wellington, for a fifth consecutive day.

Inspired by Canada's truckers' demonstrations, Kiwi protesters blocked several streets around parliament with their trucks, vans and motorcycles.

