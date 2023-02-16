New Zealand Hit By Earthquake As Death Toll Following Cyclone Gabrielle Climbs To Five

New Zealand has been struck by an earthquake as the death toll following cyclone Gabrielle climbs to five.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Wellington in the North Island at around 8PM local time on Wednesday.

So far, there have been no reports of injury or significant damage to buildings and property.

According to GeoNet, the quake was felt across the nation due to its significant depth.

“The depth was approx 50km meaning it was felt more widely and strongly,” GeoNet said in a Tweet.

Since the quake hit on Wednesday evening, there have been at least six reported aftershocks ranging between magnitude 1.6 and magnitude 3.3.

GeoNet claimed the 50km depth of the earthquake prevented any potential for a tsunami.

The earthquake hit only hours after authorities announced that five people including a child had passed away in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle reached the North Island’s east coast on Sunday, knocking out power and flooding farms across the region.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins declared a National State of Emergency on Tuesday with thousands of people losing their homes and livestock, with several rescued from the rooftops of their homes as they attempted to avoid flood waters.

According to Prime Minister Hipkins, 1,442 people have officially been declared as missing with 1,111 people located.

