New Zealand Man Probed For Receiving 10 Vaccine Doses

A man in New Zealand is being probed for receiving 10 doses of the COVID vaccine in a single day.

It's been reported he applied for each shot under other names of people who didn't want the vaccine.

Authorities are investigating the apparent fraudulent scheme, as medical experts downplay any suggestions of super-immunity.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Health, Astrid Koornneef said "we are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies".

"To assume another person's identity and receive a medical treatment is dangerous," Koornneef said.

"This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identity and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not."

In New Zealand, residents do not have to show identity proof when receiving the vaccine.

Experts say the man - who is yet to be identified - will not die because of the excessive jabs.

Meanwhile, PM Jacinda Arden has confirmed the border reopening dates will be reviewed in January.

The initial commitment for Australian-based Kiwis to return home was set out for January 17.

"It makes sense to ensure we assess the next move against all the latest information and advice we have, including the relative effectiveness of the vaccine against the Omicron variant," Arden said.

Approximately 89% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

