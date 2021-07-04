New Zealand's Trans-Tasman Bubble Now Open To Victorians

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand for South Australians, Tasmanians, Victorians and residents in the Australian Capital Territory has resumed.

Trans-Tasman travellers just need to provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure before boarding flights to New Zealand.

A fair warning though, its a 'no-go' for anyone who has been Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia on or after 10.30pm on June 26.

And hopeful travellers who have been in New South Wales since midnight on June 22 are also 'not invited'.

Meantime, all of Queensland and WA are now orange zones meaning they can travel to Victoria but will need to isolate until they return a negative test.

