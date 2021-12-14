New Zealand Set To Delay Border Reopening

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the dates for New Zealand's border reopening will be reviewed in January.

The initial commitment for Australian-based Kiwis to return home was set out for January 17.

"It makes sense to ensure we assess the next move against all the latest information and advice we have, including the relative effectiveness of the vaccine against the Omicron variant," Arden said.

"We haven’t changed any decisions at this stage around reconnection ... but I think people understand we need to review the latest details and evidence around Omicron.

Australian-based Kiwis who are vaccinated were told they may enter New Zealand without needing to quarantine from January 17 onwards.

Scrapping quarantine rules, the requirements will be to self-isolate on arrival for a week.

New Zealanders in other countries across the globe will be allowed to return home from February 13.

The final phase of New Zealand's grand reopening will come on April 30, for fully vaccinated travellers from all over the world.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the plans to reassess the border reopening is "the safest approach to ensure risk is carefully managed".

Approximately 89% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

