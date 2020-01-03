New Zealand To Deploy Another Team Of Firefighters To Help Fight Australian Bushfires

New Zealand will deploy more firefighters to help battle Australia's bushfires, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

As smoke and haze drifts across to New Zealand, over four thousand kilometres away, Ardern wrote that more help would be sent Australia's way to battle the bushfires that have so far claimed 18 lives, hundreds of homes and millions of hectares of land.

"Even before we saw the smoke from the fires across the ditch, I know we were already thinking of our friends and neighbours in Australia. It’s been devastating to watch from afar, I can only imagine what it feels like to experience it directly," she wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"Next week New Zealand will send another team of 22 firefighters and logistical support to join the rotation of more than 150 kiwis that we have had working alongside our Australian counterparts since October.

"I’ve been in contact with the Australian PM again this week to share our support and to offer whatever we can to help. Australia stood by us through some horrific moments in 2019, and we’re here to do the same."