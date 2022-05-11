New Zealand To Open Borders To The World After Pandemic Slammed Them Shut

New Zealand will roll out the red carpet to the world for the first time in two-years, amid a raft of changes to immigration rules.

Closing their border in March 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic, New Zealand began welcoming back Kiwi's living abroad over the last couple of months, followed by Aussies and travellers from 60 visa-waiver countries.

In a pre-empted move, tourists and visa-holders from the rest of the world will be allowed back from 11.59pm on 31 July, months before the original date set for October.

“This will be welcome news for families, businesses and our migrant communities,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

“It also provides certainty and good preparation time for airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons.”

Announcing the reforms via video-link, the prime minister, who is isolating at home after her partner contracted Covid, said it was time to reconnect with the globe.

“We have come through the Covid shock better than almost anywhere in the developed world. Our economy is one of the strongest in the world,” Ardern said.

“New Zealand is in demand and now fully open for business.” - Prime Minister Ardern

