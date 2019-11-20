The Supercars are so close you can already smell the rubber and with 150,000 people expected to attend over the weekend we all know getting there isn’t going to be your standard cruise down the foreshore.

We have compiled all the information you’ll need to make getting in and out of the Newcastle 500 a breeze this weekend.

Public Transport

Your ticket pays for your public transport (bounded by Bomaderry, Goulburn, Bathurst, Scone and Dungog stations)

So you won’t have to pay a cent to ride your way into town on the train, bus or light rail

“There will be additional trains, frequent light rail services and extra buses too. Ferries will also run more often, so leave the car at home”

-Transport Management Spokesperson

Light rail services will run from 5am until 1am each day, but services will start and end their trips at Queens Wharf instead of Newcastle Beach from 5am Thursday 21 November until 1am Tuesday 26 November due to road closures.

To help plan your trip on public transport, visit www.transportnsw.info

Park and Ride

There will be 2 Park and Ride locations.

McDonald Jones Stadium and Stockton Wharf. Buses leaving the stadium will go to Honeysuckle Drive, where fans can walk just over 1km.

Parking near the event is very limited so driving yourself is absolutely not recommended, there will also be major road closures all around the event.

Roads closed from Friday

Wharf Road and Church Street will be closed off

All eastbound lanes of Scott/Hunter Street will close between Darby and Watt streets at 5am Thursday and remain closed until Tuesday

Roads closed Saturday and Sunday

Stewart Avenue northbound at Newcastle Interchange between 6am and midnight Saturday and 6am and 8pm Sunday; sections of Hunter, Brown, Wolfe, Perkins and Newcomen streets between 6am and 8pm both days; Honeysuckle Drive eastbound at Stewart Avenue between 6am and midday both days; and parts of Church, King and Bolton streets between 3pm and 8pm both days

Keep an eye on livetraffic.com for a detailed list of road closures

The advice is very clear, make the most of public transport and avoid driving and parking at all costs!