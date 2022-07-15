Newcastle 500 Awaits Approval From Heritage NSW To Continue In 2023 And Beyond

A tentative date for the 2023 Newcastle 500 has been set, subject to the approval of Heritage NSW.

Supercars has applied to host its season opener on the street cause from March 10 to 12 next year, and will be the first time since 2019 the event will take place if approved.

If the go-ahead is given, Newcastle would become the first round of the Gen3 era, with the new Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang debuting in 2023.

Approval would also open the door for negotiations for Newcastle 500 to continue beyond 2023, which is scheduled as the belated final event of the existing contract until 2026.

“We can confirm that Supercars has applied to stage the Newcastle 500 for the proposed dates of 10-12 March 2023 (dates subject to approvals), as the championship opening event," said a Supercars spokesperson.

“Supercars can confirm that permission has been sought with Heritage NSW for the proposed 2023 event date, and another four years of racing in Newcastle.

“That permit would allow all key stakeholders, including Supercars, Destination NSW and City of Newcastle to discuss the future of the event beyond 2023.

“We look forward to working with our key stakeholders on securing this event for Newcastle in the future.”

The City of Newcastle said a new heritage approval is critical for Newcastle 500 to continue - while the heritage approval is a requirement, authority for the race to continue is given under the NSW Motor Sports Events Act 2022 and agreements between the NSW Government, Supercars Australia and City of Newcastle.

"Supercars Australia has submitted a new application under Section 60 (S60) of the Heritage Act 1977 to facilitate the holding of the last Newcastle 500 event in 2023, as the existing S60 for the Camp Shortland area expired in April," a spokesperson said.

"The future of the Newcastle 500 beyond the final race is a decision of the NSW Government in the first instance, requiring a new agreement between Destination NSW and Supercars Australia.

"Any inclusion of Newcastle as a potential host city for another five years will be subject to broad community and stakeholder consultation, to be undertaken by City of Newcastle, and a decision of the elected council."

