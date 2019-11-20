NEWCASTLE 500 - Event Info And Tips

Travelling? Find out about Public transport and Road closures HERE

STAY HYDRATED

Drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated or getting heat exhaustion! Keep an eye out for signs of dehydration with your friends and family too!

TAKE A BREAK

If you're too hot, or feeling unwell, take a break in a cool, shady space. If you have a headache, feel nauseous, have pale, clammy skin, cramps or a rapid, weakening pulse, seek help straight away.

BE SUN SMART

Slap on some sunscreen and a hat. It’s a no-brainer, but we strongly recommend applying a broad spectrum minimum SPF 30+ sunscreen before you arrive. You can also visit St John Ambulance first aid posts to top up your sunscreen during the day.

BE CAREFUL OF SLIPS AND TRIPS

Take care as you make your way around the track and campground. Remember this is a racetrack - to stay safe, stay self-aware.

Remember

Keep an eye out for the St John Ambulance volunteers in green if you or anyone else isn't well.