NEWCASTLE 500 - Event Info And Tips
ALL YOU NEED TO KEEP SAFE BY THE TRACK
Stay Sun Safe
Follow these simple tips recommended by St Johns Ambulances.]
STAY HYDRATED
Drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated or getting heat exhaustion! Keep an eye out for signs of dehydration with your friends and family too!
TAKE A BREAK
If you're too hot, or feeling unwell, take a break in a cool, shady space. If you have a headache, feel nauseous, have pale, clammy skin, cramps or a rapid, weakening pulse, seek help straight away.
BE SUN SMART
Slap on some sunscreen and a hat. It’s a no-brainer, but we strongly recommend applying a broad spectrum minimum SPF 30+ sunscreen before you arrive. You can also visit St John Ambulance first aid posts to top up your sunscreen during the day.
BE CAREFUL OF SLIPS AND TRIPS
Take care as you make your way around the track and campground. Remember this is a racetrack - to stay safe, stay self-aware.
Remember
Keep an eye out for the St John Ambulance volunteers in green if you or anyone else isn't well.