NEWCASTLE 500 - What's On And When!?
DAILY DETAILS AND ITINERARY
The Newcastle 500 is a 3 day event that is a whole lot more than just a Supercars race.
So what is there? Keep reading and we'll keep you up to date with everything happening around the track.
Super Signing Session
The official off-track signing session and meet all 26 Supercars drivers.
FREE posters will be available on the day plus you can watch a live broadcast of “Trackside Live” as it goes to air on Fox Sports.
Drivers will be signing autographs between 5pm and 6pm.
When: 4:30pm - 6:30pm, Thursday 21 November 2019
Where: Civic Park, Newcastle
Pit Lane Walks
Take a behind-the-scenes look through the epicentre of all the action in pit lane at the 2019 Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Witness teams and drivers in preparation for the gruelling 500km of endurance racing. Get in quick as tickets are limited.
More Off-Track Attractions
Friday to Sunday ON TRACK at a Glance
Friday
- 9am-12pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Aussie Racing Series, Super2 and Supercars practice
- 12pm-4pm SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Super2 and Supercars practice + SuperUtes and Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying
Saturday
- 9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series Races + Super2, Toyota 86 and Supercars Qualifying
- 12:15 - Supercars Drivers Parade
- 12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout
- 4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 31
Sunday
- 9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series, Toyota 86 and SuperUtes Races + Super2 Qualifying and Supercars Qualifying
- 12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 and Aussie Racing Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout
- 4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 32
For the full official schedule check here:https://www.supercars.com/2019-coates-hire-newcastle-500-schedule-results/