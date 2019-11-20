NEWCASTLE 500 - What's On And When!?

The Newcastle 500 is a 3 day event that is a whole lot more than just a Supercars race.

So what is there? Keep reading and we'll keep you up to date with everything happening around the track.

Super Signing Session

The official off-track signing session and meet all 26 Supercars drivers.

FREE posters will be available on the day plus you can watch a live broadcast of “Trackside Live” as it goes to air on Fox Sports.

Drivers will be signing autographs between 5pm and 6pm.

When: 4:30pm - 6:30pm, Thursday 21 November 2019

Where: Civic Park, Newcastle

Pit Lane Walks

Take a behind-the-scenes look through the epicentre of all the action in pit lane at the 2019 Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Witness teams and drivers in preparation for the gruelling 500km of endurance racing. Get in quick as tickets are limited.

More Off-Track Attractions

Friday to Sunday ON TRACK at a Glance

Friday

9am-12pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Aussie Racing Series, Super2 and Supercars practice

12pm-4pm SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Super2 and Supercars practice + SuperUtes and Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying

Saturday

9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series Races + Super2, Toyota 86 and Supercars Qualifying

12:15 - Supercars Drivers Parade

12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout

4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 31

Sunday

9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series, Toyota 86 and SuperUtes Races + Super2 Qualifying and Supercars Qualifying

12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 and Aussie Racing Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout

Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout 4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 32

For the full official schedule check here:https://www.supercars.com/2019-coates-hire-newcastle-500-schedule-results/