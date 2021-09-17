Newcastle And Hunter Region’s Records 24 New COVID Cases And One Death

Hunter recorded 24 new COVID cases on Friday and a death at John Hunter Hospital.

Cases were reported across Wallsend, Elermore Vale, Mayfield, North Lambton, Bar Beach, Mayfield East, Toronto, Wangi Wangi, Balcolyn, Mount Hutton, Edgeworth, Glendale, Belmont South, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Singleton, Rutherford and Glenn Innes.

Hunter New England health have confirmed 14 of the cases are linked to known outbreaks, while 12 cases were infectious in the community.

Sadly, a man in his 60's with coronavirus passed away on Thursday at the John Hunter Hospital.

Health authorities also confirmed a woman in her 20's who acquired COVID from the Life Without Barriers group home in Wyong has died at Gosford Hospital.

Further afield and NSW tallied 1,284 local COVID cases and 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the state is on track just passing the 50 per cent double vaccination target.

The Premier also declared that once the state reaches the 80% vaccination rates it will begin a home quarantine trial.

"It's really opening the doors what home quarantine will look like for us moving forward," Ms Berejiklian said.

It’s anticipated that the trial will enable about 125 fully vaccinated people, including Qantas employees, to quarantine from home for seven days

The home quarantine trial for returning travellers from overseas is expected to commence by the end of this month.

