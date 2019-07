A cyclist has died after falling off his bike in Newcastle's East End.

The 51 year old man was trying to cross the tram line in Scott Street near Pacific Street at around 10:30pm Wednesday night, when he fell off his bike.

The cyclist hit his head on the ground, suffering critical injuries.

Bystanders rushed to his aid and rendered first aid.

The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital, however he couldn't be revived.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.