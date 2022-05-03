Newcastle Supercars 2022 Appears Unlikely To Go Ahead

The Newcastle edition on this year's Supercars calendar has been all but ruled out, due to time constraints.

The event - Newcastle 500 - was planned to go ahead in March, yet was postponed as a result of an Omicron spread across the region.

Plans were being formulated to move the race to May, before it was shutdown by the board who requested a new date.

CEO of Newcastle council, Jeremy Bath says holding the race in May or June is unlikely, given the substantial time required leading up.

The 2022 Supercars calendar is jam-packed, and talks are now beginning to host the opening event in Newcastle around March 2023.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.