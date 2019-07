We'll be able to fly to New Zealand direct from Newcastle yet again this summer.

Virgin Australia's confirmed it's bringing back the Auckland service from November 21 to February 16.

The route is locked in for the next three years, after Virgin launched flights in 2018.

There'll be return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Virgin's launching the route with a 48-hour fare sale of $295 return.