Newcastle Uni Students Trapped In China Due to Coronavirus

The University of Newcastle has confirmed its working with students affected by the Coronavirus quarantine in China.

A number of students remain trapped there, unable to leave for Australia due to travel bans.

The university has set up a helpline and has been contacting its students direct, so they can continue their studies.

The death toll from the viral pneumonia rose past 100 in China yesterday.

Some Australian schools are urging students to stay home for the first two weeks of term.