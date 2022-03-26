Newcastle Woman Dies In Fatal Stabbing Incident

A woman is dead, and man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Newcastle in an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

Officers were called to a unit in Crebert Street, Mayfield, about 10.40pm on Friday to reports a man had broken into the flat.

The victim called 000, however when the police arrived, they found the 21-year-old woman lying outside her home in a critical condition.

Despite being treated at the scene by paramedics and a specialist team critical care, the woman unfortunately died having suffered several stab wounds, police said.

“She had suffered a number of stab wounds,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody

No charges have been laid yet.

Police have established a crime scene, with forensic specialists on site.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lifeline: 13 11 14; lifeline.org.au ; DVConnect: 1800 811 811

