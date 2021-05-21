Newest popular work destination: Queensland

Within hours of the Premier announcing the new 'Work in Paradise' program, more than 4000 Australians have signed up to work and live in Queensland.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said “65% of the applications are from people outside the Sunshine state”.

With the current housing shortage, many people are wondering where the tourism workers will stay.

Work In Paradise Scheme:

Hinchcliffe said the state government have already planned accordingly with a range of businesses that are suffering from the lack of international students and tourists.

